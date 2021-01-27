‘God Encouraged Us by the Arrival of St. Titus’

“For even when we came into Macedonia, our flesh had no rest, but we were afflicted in every way — external conflicts, internal fears. But God, who encourages the downcast, encouraged us by the arrival of Titus.” (2 Corinthians 7:5–6)

Titus was a Gentile from a Greek family with no connection to Judaism. So, although he never anxiously awaited the Messiah, through the influence of Paul, Titus found Christianity to be a compelling way of life, and he soon became a moving force behind the initial spread of Christianity.

While it was Paul who inspired and converted Titus, before long it was Titus who brought assistance and comfort to Paul. Near AD 49, Titus accompanied Paul to a meeting in Jerusalem, most likely the “Council of Jerusalem,” as described in Acts 15. The two brethren were able to help early Church leaders understand the insignificance and detriment of forcing Gentile Christian converts to comply with the overwhelming demands of the Mosaic Law.

Titus was also very helpful in the AD mid-50s, when Paul encountered arguments, false teachings, strife, and confusion within the new Church in Corinth. Paul struggled to guide the Corinthians peacefully while Titus seemed to have the right inspiration, words, and actions to bring about the unity needed to help solidify this brand-new way of life and faith in Corinth.

Later on, Paul sent Titus to the Mediterranean island of Crete to serve as bishop and build up the new Faith there. During his time in Crete, Titus received a letter from Paul that was filled with encouragement, advice, and blessings for Titus’s fervent endeavors there. This is now known as the Letter to Titus and is one of those letters commonly called a “pastoral letter” for its helpful counsel and solid instruction to guide the development of a church. The Book of Titus still offers sound and useful advice for church leaders today.

Titus died a peaceful death at an old age, circa AD 96.

Bible Journaling with St. Titus

St. Titus shares Jan. 26 as a feast day with another saint from the Bible — St. Timothy. St. Titus is the Patron saint of the Greek island of Crete. Try to explore the ministry of St. Titus a little more by spending nine days with this good saint, a notebook, and a Bible. Read, pray about, and contemplate each passage. Write down any favorite verses or refreshed insights. See what flows out of your pen, and ask St. Titus to pray for you!