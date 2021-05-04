Archbishop Naumann Commends Archbishop Cordileone’s Pastoral Letter: ‘The Protection of the Unborn Remains a Preeminent Priority’

Archbishop Naumann reiterated the archbishop of San Francisco's senitments adding, ‘Catholics in public life who advocate for abortion create scandal by encouraging others to do evil.’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Archbishop Joseph Naumann, the chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, commended Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone Tuesday for his pastoral letter on proper reception of Holy Communion by the faithful.

The Kansas City, Kansas, archbishop also urged the Catholic faithful in his archdiocese to read it.

“I commend and thank Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone for his pastoral letter, ‘Before I Formed You in the Womb I Knew You,’” Archbishop Naumann writes. “Archbishop Cordileone correctly identifies legalized abortion as ‘the axe laid to the roots of the tree of human rights ...’ and as a symptom of “... severely disordered society ....’

Archbishop Cordileone makes a compelling argument for:

1) the legal and scientific case for the protection of the unborn child as the foundation for all other human rights;

2) legislators and public figures who advocate and promote abortion’s availability share in the moral culpability for the evil of abortion;

3) the reception of Holy Communion while rejecting one of the Church’s most fundamental moral teaching is dishonest;

4) Catholics in public life who advocate for abortion create scandal by encouraging others to do evil.”

Archbishop Cordileone’s pastoral letter, issued on May 1 — the feast of St. Joseph the Worker and at the beginning of the month honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary — comes at a time of growing media coverage regarding whether practicing Catholics who publicly dissent from definitive Catholic teaching should be admitted to Holy Communion. Both President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who resides in Archbishop Cordileone’s archdiocese, are two such Catholics.

In his letter of support, Archbishop Naumann said, “The tone of Archbishop Cordileone’s pastoral letter makes clear his earnest desire for the immediate and eternal welfare of all those entrusted to his care. Archbishop Cordileone provides a tightly reasoned rationale why the protection of the unborn remains a preeminent priority among many other important concerns for upholding the dignity of each and every human person.

The Kansas archbishop stated, “I urge the people of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas to read prayerfully ‘Before I Formed You in the Womb I Knew You.’”