Anti-Catholic Bigotry At Texas A&M, Compare And Contrast Two Pics From Different Ages, And More!

Anti-Catholic Bigotry at Texas A&M – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine +1

Two Pictures from Different Ages, Compare & Contrast! – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission +1

What Happened to the Jesuits with Patrick Coffin – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Paybacks – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today 48 A Taste of Hell – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Atheist, Racist, Bigot, Sexist: The Truth about the Demonic Karl Marx – Ines Angeli Murzaku at The Catholic World Report

A Culture That Demonizes Chastity; Clergy Need Vexing Terms with Moral Clarity – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

What Is Blessed Salt? – Michael Heinlein at Simply Catholic

Which Language Did Jesus Speak? – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Did Mama Mary Appear in the Philippines, a Closer Look – James Malabanan at Pintakasi

Should Catholics Join The Boy Scouts? – Will Wright at Catholic Link

Catholic Schools: The Little Engine that Could – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

United Not Absorbed: New Book Examines Ordinariate History, Liturgy – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Why Should I Stay in the Catholic Church? A Discussion with Fr. David Nix – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Westminster Cathedral Choir is in Peril – Joseph Shaw, Ph.D., at The Chairman’s Blog

Saint Michael the Archangel: Off the Shelf with James F. Day – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

An Atrocity, If Substantiated: Forced Sterilizations – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings