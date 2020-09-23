Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Anti-Catholic Bigotry At Texas A&M, Compare And Contrast Two Pics From Different Ages, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Anti-Catholic Bigotry at Texas A&M – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine +1

Two Pictures from Different Ages, Compare & Contrast! – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission +1

What Happened to the Jesuits with Patrick Coffin – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Paybacks – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today 48 A Taste of Hell – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Atheist, Racist, Bigot, Sexist: The Truth about the Demonic Karl Marx – Ines Angeli Murzaku at The Catholic World Report

A Culture That Demonizes Chastity; Clergy Need Vexing Terms with Moral Clarity – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

What Is Blessed Salt? – Michael Heinlein at Simply Catholic

Which Language Did Jesus Speak? – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Did Mama Mary Appear in the Philippines, a Closer Look – James Malabanan at Pintakasi

Should Catholics Join The Boy Scouts? – Will Wright at Catholic Link

Catholic Schools: The Little Engine that Could – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

United Not Absorbed: New Book Examines Ordinariate History, Liturgy – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Why Should I Stay in the Catholic Church? A Discussion with Fr. David Nix – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Westminster Cathedral Choir is in Peril – Joseph Shaw, Ph.D., at The Chairman’s Blog

Saint Michael the Archangel: Off the Shelf with James F. Day – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

An Atrocity, If Substantiated: Forced Sterilizations – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up