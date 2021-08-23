Support the register

Another Great Holy Water Story, Kabul Catholic Priest Pleads For Prayers As Taliban Take Over, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Photo by biglinker from Pixabay
Tito Edwards Blogs

Another Great Holy Water Story – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand +1

Kabul Catholic Priest Pleads for Prayers as Taliban Take Over – John Burger at Aleteia +1

10 Essential Things Every Catholic Needs to Have – ChurchPOP

Forgiveness in Kristin Lavransdatter – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

The Right Time to Start Having Children – Madeleine Naleski at Clarifying Catholicism

The Martyrs of August – Father Peter M.J. Stravinskas, S.T.L., Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

St. Roch (St. Rocco) Novena for the Pandemic – Scott Smith at All Roads Lead to Rome

First Issue of Sophia Press’ Benedictus (August 2021) Now Available – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Before I Died – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Every Careless Word – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Jesuits, Missionaries of Charity Stranded in Afghanistan – Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Pray for Haiti: Many Dead – Fr. Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

Ask Father: The Priest said, “I Forgive You” & Not “I Absolve You” – Fr. Z’s Blog

Grading the Octogenarian Dancing Mass of St. Patrick (Seattle) – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Monk Alleges Abuse & Retaliation at Silverstream Priory – The Pillar

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

