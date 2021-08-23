Another Great Holy Water Story, Kabul Catholic Priest Pleads For Prayers As Taliban Take Over, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Another Great Holy Water Story – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand +1
Kabul Catholic Priest Pleads for Prayers as Taliban Take Over – John Burger at Aleteia +1
10 Essential Things Every Catholic Needs to Have – ChurchPOP
Forgiveness in Kristin Lavransdatter – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand
The Right Time to Start Having Children – Madeleine Naleski at Clarifying Catholicism
The Martyrs of August – Father Peter M.J. Stravinskas, S.T.L., Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report
St. Roch (St. Rocco) Novena for the Pandemic – Scott Smith at All Roads Lead to Rome
First Issue of Sophia Press’ Benedictus (August 2021) Now Available – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Before I Died – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
Every Careless Word – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest
Jesuits, Missionaries of Charity Stranded in Afghanistan – Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Pray for Haiti: Many Dead – Fr. Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life
Ask Father: The Priest said, “I Forgive You” & Not “I Absolve You” – Fr. Z’s Blog
Grading the Octogenarian Dancing Mass of St. Patrick (Seattle) – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info
Monk Alleges Abuse & Retaliation at Silverstream Priory – The Pillar
