An Incredible Resurgence Of Faith In Milwaukee, Is Catholicism Failing In The Philippines, And More!

An Incredible Resurgence of Catholicism in Milwaukee – Cream City Catholic +1

Is Catholicism Failing in the Philippines? – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand +1

Exposing the Truth in the Persecution of Cardinal Pell – The Australian Catholic Weekly

The Spider Who Saved Christmas – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

The Zeal of St. Francis to Convert the Sultan of Babylon – Catholic Restoration

Change of Mind – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Homosexuality & the Catholic Church: With Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Catholic Books for Halloween: Catholic Horror, Ghosts, & Exorcism Stories – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome

Oh Goodie! Another Vatican Appointment – One Mad Mom

Now Is the Time for War – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Life After Divorce With Rose Sweet – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Ordinariate Daily Office Commonwealth Edition: Advent 2021 – Peter Jesserer Smith & Jackson Perry at The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Oldest Christian Mosaics in Milan Restored – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Armenian Cathedral is Severely Damaged in Conflict with Azerbaijan – John Burger at Aleteia

‘Xi Jinping’s Religious Persecution Harsher than Mao Zedong’s’ – Tang Feng at Bitter Winter

Pope’s New Encyclical Ignores Previous Social Teaching – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Weigel’s Terrible Arguments – Edward Feser, Ph.D., ,at Catholic Herald

