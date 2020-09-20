Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

An Encounter With Mary Led This Protestant Pastor To Catholicism, Confronting Scrupulosity And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Former Protestant Pastor Keith Naster and a statue of Our Lady
Former Protestant Pastor Keith Naster and a statue of Our Lady (photo: The Catholic Talk Show/Needpix.com / ChurchPOP)
Tito Edwards Blogs

How an Encounter With Our Lady Led this Protestant Pastor to Catholic Church – ChurchPOP +1

Confronting Scrupulosity, the Story of a Scrupe – Paul B. at Clarifying Catholicism +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament – EWTN Poland

Pray This “Emergency Prayer” when Faced with a Temptation – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Twin Brothers Become Priests after Mother Rejects Abortion – Micaiah Bilger at Life News

Finding Work in God’s Vineyard – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

The Story of Our Lady of La Salette – Fr. William Saunders at Catholic Exchange

Radical Presence – Anja Renkes at Ignitum Today

Battles that Saved Western Civilization – Fr. Z’s Blog

Balancing Personal Holiness & Community in Christ – David Kilby at Catholic Stand

Overcoming Lust With Dante’s “Divine Comedy” – Darrell Falconburg

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up