Sebastiano Ricci, “The Resurrection,” 1715

Hope is With Us, for Christ is Our Hope

“Blessed be (God) who in his great mercy gave us a new birth to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” (1 Peter 1:3)

Dwell in hope.

That three-word verse (Acts 2:26) has been on my heart for weeks — long before I reflected upon it during online Easter Monday Mass, where it was included in the first reading.

My constant prayer during these days of pandemic quarantine and worry has been for “health and hope,” along with “Jesus, I trust in you.”

I have written about hope before — and am working on future writing on that theme, too, specifically focusing on Jeremiah 29:11, which has an Easter link.

Hope is so vital to our spiritual health amid this pandemic.

Real hope.

Amid the necessary precautions of the “new normal,” it is imperative to seek Hope — that is, Christ.

Christ is our hope for those who are sick. Hope is close to those who suffer from this virus, as he is close to all who are sick or injured.

Christ is our hope for those who care for the ill on the front lines, from doctors and nurses to other medical personnel and first responders. Hope is near those who aid those wracked by symptoms, helping them to heal.

Christ is our hope for those dying. Hope is close to them as death draws near.

Christ is our hope for those who have died, whom we entrust to the mercy of God. Hope hears our prayers for the faithful departed.

Christ is our hope for those who worry about sick loved ones, and Christ is our hope for those who feel overwhelmed by fear. Hope provides anxious hearts comfort and peace.

Christ is our hope for those who serve the community in grocery stores and other essential services. Hope sees the hard work they do every day.

Christ is our hope for those who have lost jobs or seek employment. Hope knows what work means to the human condition.

Christ is our hope for those who are isolated and lonely or missing loved ones who cannot visit. Hope is their Friend.

Christ is our hope for all of us separated from the sacraments. Hope knows we long to receive the Eucharist again and be together, praying in the pews, at Mass.

Christ is our hope for all of our priests, who are using modern technology to keep in touch with their flocks, from social media to livestreamed and TV Masses to Eucharistic processions and blessings, to bolster them in faith. Hope called them to serve and gives them the strength they need to minister to the faithful.

Christ our hope is risen.

He is risen, indeed!

No matter what we face, Hope is with us.

And that is why we can dwell in hope in the midst of the storms of life, including this current squall.