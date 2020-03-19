Pope Francis blesses an empty Saint Peter's Square during his Sunday Angelus address during the coronavirus quarantine in Rome, March 15, 2020. (Vatican Media.)

21 Eucharistic Processions From Around the World During the Coronavirus Pandemic

"All the sick of the world can be won through the Great power of the Eucharistic adoration." —Saint John Paul II

With Mass cancellations across the country and around the world, Bishop J. Strickland of Tyler, Texas, urged all priests to organize Eucharistic processions before the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, March 19. In every corner of the globe, we’ve now seen hundreds of shepherds take to the barren streets with Christ as the faithful make the sign of the cross from inside their homes or kneel before the Blessed Sacrament.

I call on every Catholic priest to lead a simple Eucharistic Procession around your Church sometime before the Feast of St Joseph, March 19, for repentance, Christ’s healing hand on the Coronavirus & that all men may be Godly, manly sons & disciples of His Son Jesus Christ. — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) March 11, 2020

Here are some heroic priests hard at work, bringing God's grace into their communities all over the world within this era of coronavirus quarantine.

United States

1. One of the hardest hit areas in New York City received a special blessing from Carmelite Father Justin Cinnante. Riding on the back of an open truck, Father Cinnante carried the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of New Rochelle. The area has been under containment with the National Guard deployed. There are over 2300 cases of coronavirus in the state of New York.

Carmelite priest Fr. Justin Cinnante blesses New Rochelle, New York, with the help of some friends, earlier this week. New Rochelle has been hit hard by coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/xOGp6z9oCQ — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) March 19, 2020

2. Bishop Kevin Vann of the Diocese of Orange County led a Eucharistic procession around Christ Cathedral asking for protection against the coronavirus pandemic, and the Lord’s blessing upon the cathedral and the entire diocese. California currently has over 900 cases and 18 people have lost their lives from the vicious virus.

A Eucharistic procession this morning at the end of 9:45 AM Mass at Christ Cathedral to implore the Lord’s blessing and protection upon the Cathedral and the Diocese. pic.twitter.com/dYwbUoLVYs — OC Bishop (@OCBishop) March 15, 2020

3. Father Paul Brunet of Saint Francis Catholic Church in Lakewood, Wa. One of the first states with reports of the deadly virus, COVID—19 has claimed at least 53, many of the victims were nursing home residents.

4. EWTN chaplain Father John Paul blessed the entire EWTN campus and studio grounds, leading a Eucharistic procession in Birmingham, Alabama. The state has 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

This morning, Fr. John Paul Mary processed through EWTN's facilities with the Most Blessed Sacrament for protection from #COVID19. Know that you are all in our prayers during these troubling times! pic.twitter.com/6YrH2LG6B5 — Franciscan Friars (@MFVAFriars) March 17, 2020

5. In New York City’s Little Italy neighborhood, The Basilica of Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral began a Eucharistic procession down the streets of the famed community.

Eucharistic Procession in Time of Pestilence and Plague pic.twitter.com/wALn9iMhI9 — Old Cathedral NYC (@oldcathedral) March 15, 2020

6. A Eucharistic procession took place March 13, 2020 at Christ the King Church in Omaha, Nebraska. The parish writing in the post on social media:

“In times of fear and concern, we not only depend upon common sense and the wisdom of science but also upon the mercy, protection, and spiritual healing found in our Savior, Jesus Christ. Christians, trusting in the love of our Lord, have always turned to prayer and intercession in times of grave illness or pestilence.”

The state of Nebraska has only announced two cases of the coronavirus but Governor Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that there is also a shortage of tests. Although masses have been cancelled, most parishes have remained open for prayer.

7. In Post Falls, Idaho, a Eucharistic procession was celebrated asking for protection against the coronavirus pandemic. The procession included a relic of the True Cross. St. Joan of Arc is a traditional Latin Mass parish. Currently, there are 11 confirmed cases within the state.

St. Joan of Arc, FSSP parish, Idaho in procession against the pandemic with a relic of the True Cross this morning pic.twitter.com/y4RpL3jE9h — Pius (@AdhucTecumSum) March 16, 2020

8. The Cathedral of Charlotte, North Carolina has Adoration and a Eucharistic procession planned for this weekend on March 22nd, 2020. Adoration will last for the entire weekend, 40 hours, and will only allow 4 people each hour to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The state has 92 coronavirus cases as of March 18, 2020.

The Cathedral has rescheduled the 40 Hours Devotion from Friday 3/20 (4pm) – Sunday 3/22 (8am) and concludes with a Eucharistic Procession with Benediction on the front steps. Only 4 people per hour are admitted – to sign up see link below. https://t.co/iDX2yAgtvJ pic.twitter.com/lhYM5aFEbb — Pro-Life Charlotte (C-PLAN) (@ProLifeCLT) March 18, 2020

9. A parish in Sudbury, Massachusetts led a Eucharistic procession led by Father Gerald Souza for his parishioners at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic parish. The state has seen a surge of coronavirus cases with 218 confirmed as of March 18, 2020.

We will have Eucharistic Adoration from 12-2 today. Around 2 there will a Eucharistic Procession around the church property which will conclude with benediction on the church steps. pic.twitter.com/hLWAh8AZT1 — Fr. Gerald Souza (@fathersouza) March 16, 2020

Canada

10. Saint Mary’s Parish in Ottawa, Ontario blessed the streets and the residents during a Eucharistic procession led by Father Mark Goring. With the first coronavirus-related death announced March 17, 2020, many schools are closing and most Masses are being cancelled. Father Goring has been broadcasting his Masses online for his parishioners during the Lenten season rocked by this coronavirus pandemic.

11. The diocese of Charlottetown on the remote island of Prince Edward Island off the east coast of Canada celebrated a Eucharistic procession down the empty streets of town. The small Canadian island has two confirmed cases of the virus.

Italy

12. With the death toll now nearing 3,000 people from the coronavirus, these priests brought the Blessed Sacrament to the streets.

Eucharistic Procession through empty streets of Italy ... https://t.co/ri6bkj1O1H — Maria Corazon Barrie (@MariaCorazonBa1) March 18, 2020

13. Priests walk through the empty streets of Italy carrying the Blessed Sacrament and praying for the protection of residents that are living in quarantine. Residents have just learned that the isolation will last a little longer with the quarantine now extended.

Un prêtre a pris l'initiative de faire une procession du Saint-Sacrement en Italie pour aller à la rencontre des malades. pic.twitter.com/GOZD1HcXen — Quesaco (@QuesacoFR) March 12, 2020

14. Priests in Italy lead a Eucharistic procession in Venice asking for protection for the residents from coronavirus.

Germany

15. Fr. James Manjackal drove through the streets of Piding, Germany March 14, 2020 with the Blessed Sacrament. Father Manjackal also took to the streets in a wheelchair to take Christ to those suffering and in need. Germany is reporting 11,973 cases as of March 18, 2020 with 28 deaths.

Poland

16. Father Cezary Chwilczyński took to the skies over Poland in an aerial Eucharistic procession. The Blessed Sacrament was flown over the country along with the statue of the Virgin Mary and a relic of St. John Paul II. Pastor of Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Żórawina, Father Chwilczyński prayed for the residents of the Catholic country all under the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

United Kingdom

17. The Catholic Shrine Church of Ss. Peter & Paul and St. Philomena held a Eucharistic procession in New Brighton, England asking for protection for the entire country. The coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom is now at 104.

Procession of the Blessed Sacrament this morning #domeofhome asking protection for our country! Adjutorium nostrum in nomine Domini. pic.twitter.com/PGGEwDgTVX — Dome of Home (@domeofhome) March 16, 2020

18. St Francis parish in Glasgow is planning a Eucharistic procession this weekend on March 22. The priest asking to God to keep his parishioners safe and healthy during the coronavirus outbreak. Scotland and Wales will be closing all schools Friday, March 20, 2020.

(2/2) - Monday 16/3, 7pm-9pm

- Friday 20/3, 7pm - 9pm

- Saturday 21/3, 4pm - 4:45pm.



There will also be a simple Eucharistic procession around the grounds of the parish after Sunday Mass (22nd), by which we will ask God to keep everyone in our local area safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/vQrmBkjH12 — St Francis' Parish Port Glasgow (@RCStFrancisPG) March 16, 2020

Asia

19. A priest in Borongan, a small city within the Philippines celebrated a Eucharistic procession throughout the streets, praying for an end to the coronavirus. Parts of Asia have been hit the hardest including China where the virus was first detected and also in South Korea. The Philippines has reported 140 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

In response to Bishop Crispin Varquez's call, a priest in Borongan City (Philippines) held a Eucharistic procession on Sunday for deliverance from Covid-19 disease. pic.twitter.com/rT1SiacRDY — Shalom World (@ShalomWorldTV) March 16, 2020

20. With so many unable to leave their homes, many Catholics are tethered to technology to catch Mass and make a spiritual communion. Holy Rosary Parish in Pampangam in the Philippines offered a LIVE Eucharistic procession for their parishioners.

Middle East

21. Pilots in the Lebanese Air Force took the most Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady of Fatima with them flying over top cities across the country, blessing the faithful below, and praying for protection against the coronavirus. The country has over 120 confirmed cases of the virus with 3 people that have died from the infection.