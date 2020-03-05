Senator Chuck Schumer speaks in New York City, Jan. 19, 2019. (Shutterstock)

Schumer Threatens SCOTUS: Save Abortion, or ‘Pay the Price’

Chief Justice Roberts blasts Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for his threats against two Supreme Court justices — and for once, the internet is in agreement.

As many of us spent Wednesday following the drama at the Supreme Court as a Louisiana abortion case was being argued, all eyes have now shifted to the theater that took place just steps outside.

Senator Chuck Schumer brazenly threatened two justices by name: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price!”

The Senate minority leader rallied his pro-abortion audience who cheered on the message. After thunderous applause, Schumer doubled down: “You won’t know what hit you, and you will pay the price.”

“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Today's Left:



First Schumer tells President-elect Trump: "You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you."



Today he threatens 2 Supreme Court justices: "You will pay the price. You won't know what hit you."pic.twitter.com/jGQ8m5qcjB — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 4, 2020

And there we have it. Crystal-clear video evidence. Senator Schumer threatening two Supreme Court justices while they sit feet away, just inside the Supreme Court doors.

The two most recently appointed justices were defended by Chief Justice John Roberts, who blasted Schumer for his threats.

In a statement, Chief Justice Roberts said, “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

The rare rebuke from Chief Justice Roberts led many to conjecture what, in fact, was the senator from New York threatening, including Robert P. George, who holds Princeton’s McCormick Chair in Jurisprudence:

Pols say crazy things. Maybe they always did. The President certainly says more than his share of crazy things. But Schumer's "you will pay the price," "you won't know what hit you" seems particularly unhinged. What's he threatening the justices with? Impeachment? Court-packing? https://t.co/Uf8Dxi2fA9 — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) March 4, 2020

With video evidence of the threats and the story trending on most media outlets, Schumer released a statement that can only be defined as gaslighting. The statement reads:

NEW stmt from Schumer spox: "For Justice Roberts to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen Schumer said, while remaining silent when Pres Trump attacked Justices Sotomayor & Ginsberg last week, shows Justice Roberts does not just call balls and strikes.” pic.twitter.com/9908ZAeNkz — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 4, 2020

Schumer should know personally how real threats are taken since he’s been the victim of one. A man was just charged in February for death threats against the senator over the impeachment hearing saga. And one would think he’d be more concerned about his leadership in the Senate. Many are calling for him to apologize; some are calling for charges to be brought against him, or for the senator to resign.

Here’s what Schumer should’ve said: “I made a mistake. I got carried away in the moment and by my strong feelings on this topic and used harsher rhetoric than I should have. The Court is rightly independent regardless of whether it rules as I think it should.” Not that hard. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 5, 2020

The senator did not mince words. He viciously attacked two Supreme Court justices with threats. The excuse his spokesman provides to Chief Justice Roberts is an insult to the high court.

“Sen. Schumer’s comments were a reference to the political price Senate Republicans will pay for putting these justices on the court, and a warning that the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision."

There was no mention of a political price, only that there will be a price to pay. And as we all wonder what Schumer may have had in mind and if he'll apologize, babies in the womb continue to pay the ultimate price.