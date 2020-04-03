Lenten Soup Recipe: Zucchini and Pepper Soup

Ladies from the Diocese of Arlington in Virginia share their meatless soup recipes for your Lenten enjoyment.

Suzy’s Zucchini and Pepper Soup

Suzy McCready says this healthful soup is super easy to make. Adding cooked pasta such as rotini is optional. This soup is also delicious made with chicken broth and added chicken meat on days when meat is allowed.

Serves about 6

3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium-sized sweet onion, peeled and rough chopped

2 medium-sized green peppers, seeded and rough chopped

2 medium zucchini, rough chopped

1/4 cup dried oregano

2 teaspoons minced garlic

One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

One 32-ounce container vegetable broth

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Nice quality grated Parmesan cheese

Put olive oil in a medium-sized Dutch oven or other soup pot, and sauté the onion, peppers, and zucchini over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Add the oregano and garlic, and sauté 3 to 4 minutes more. Add the tomatoes, broth, and poultry seasoning, and bring to a simmer. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon and stir in well. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and cook for one hour. To serve, ladle into bowls, and add the pasta, if desired. Sprinkle eash serving with Parmesan cheese and serve with crusty French bread.

SEE ALSO: Cheese Dumplings in Vegetable Soup | Southern Fish Soup | Minestrone Soup | New England Clam Chowder | Potato and Leek Soup