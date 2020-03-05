A convert to Catholicism, Alexandra Greeley is a food writer, restaurant critic, and cookbook author, who is passionate about every aspect of the food world—from interviewing chefs to supporting local farmers and to making the connection between food and faith
Mar. 5, 2020
Lenten Soup Recipe: Southern Fish Soup
Ladies from the Diocese of Arlington in Virginia share their meatless soup recipes for your Lenten enjoyment.
Southern Fish Soup
A favorite family recipe with stew-like consistency
Serves about 4
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, peeled and diced
- ¼ cup diced green pepper
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
- One 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes
- One 8-ounce can tomato sauce
- ½ cup red wine
- 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground oregano
- ¼ teaspoon chopped basil
- Dash freshly ground black pepper
- 1 pound perch fillets, skinned
- ½ pound fresh peeled shrimp, cut in half
- 1 cup minced clams
In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat, and add the onion, green pepper and garlic, and cook until tender, stirring often. Add the tomatoes, sauce, red wine, parsley, salt, and seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes. Add the perch, and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the shrimp and clams, cover, and cook another 5 to 10 minutes or until done.
See also: Cheese Dumplings in Vegetable Soup.
