Rustic Potato and Leek Soup

(Adapted from Slow Cooker Revolution, America’s Test Kitchen 2011)

A popular family soup from Mary Sadick 

Serves 6 to 8

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise, sliced thin, and washed thoroughly
  • 1 onion, peeled and minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 ½ teaspoons minced fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried
  • 6 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 ½  pounds red potatoes (about 4 medium), scrubbed and cut into ½ inch pieces
  • 3 carrots, peeled and cut into ½ inch pieces
  • 2 bay leaves 
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh dill
  • Salt and pepper

Melt the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the leeks, onion, garlic, and thyme and cook until the onion is soften and lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in 1 cup broth, scraping up any browned bits; transfer to a slow cooker.

Stir the remaining 5 cups broth, the potatoes, carrots, and bay leaves into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 4 to 6 hours, until the vegetables are tender.

Discard the bay leaves. Purée three-quarters of the soup in small batches, being careful to protect against hot liquid. Stir in the cream and let sit until heated through about 5 minutes. Stir in the dill, and season with salt and pepper.