Lenten Soup Recipe: Rustic Potato and Leek Soup

Ladies from the Diocese of Arlington in Virginia share their meatless soup recipes for your Lenten enjoyment.

(Adapted from Slow Cooker Revolution, America’s Test Kitchen 2011)

A popular family soup from Mary Sadick

Serves 6 to 8

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise, sliced thin, and washed thoroughly

1 onion, peeled and minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 ½ teaspoons minced fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried

6 cups vegetable broth

1 ½ pounds red potatoes (about 4 medium), scrubbed and cut into ½ inch pieces

3 carrots, peeled and cut into ½ inch pieces

2 bay leaves

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons minced fresh dill

Salt and pepper

Melt the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the leeks, onion, garlic, and thyme and cook until the onion is soften and lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in 1 cup broth, scraping up any browned bits; transfer to a slow cooker.

Stir the remaining 5 cups broth, the potatoes, carrots, and bay leaves into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 4 to 6 hours, until the vegetables are tender.

Discard the bay leaves. Purée three-quarters of the soup in small batches, being careful to protect against hot liquid. Stir in the cream and let sit until heated through about 5 minutes. Stir in the dill, and season with salt and pepper.