Lenten Soup Recipe: New England Clam Chowder

Ladies from the Diocese of Arlington in Virginia share their meatless soup recipes for your Lenten enjoyment.

New England Clam Chowder

From Liz Costello

Serves 6

Two 8-ounce cans minced clams

2 cups diced potatoes

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup diced celery

1/4 cup sherry

¼ cup butter

¾ cup flour

1 ½ teaspoon sugar

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 quart half-and-half

Drain the clams and put the juice into a saucepan. Add the vegetables and sherry. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the vegetables are tender.

Melt the butter in a separate saucepan and whisk in the flour and seasonings. Stir in the half-and-half, and cook over medium heat, stirring, until the mixture thickens. Stir in the clams and vegetables and serve hot.

SEE ALSO: Cheese Dumplings in Vegetable Soup | Southern Fish Soup | Minestrone Soup