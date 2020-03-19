A convert to Catholicism, Alexandra Greeley is a food writer, restaurant critic, and cookbook author, who is passionate about every aspect of the food world—from interviewing chefs to supporting local farmers and to making the connection between food and faith
Blogs | Mar. 19, 2020
Lenten Soup Recipe: New England Clam Chowder
Ladies from the Diocese of Arlington in Virginia share their meatless soup recipes for your Lenten enjoyment.
New England Clam Chowder
From Liz Costello
Serves 6
- Two 8-ounce cans minced clams
- 2 cups diced potatoes
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1/4 cup sherry
- ¼ cup butter
- ¾ cup flour
- 1 ½ teaspoon sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 quart half-and-half
Drain the clams and put the juice into a saucepan. Add the vegetables and sherry. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the vegetables are tender.
Melt the butter in a separate saucepan and whisk in the flour and seasonings. Stir in the half-and-half, and cook over medium heat, stirring, until the mixture thickens. Stir in the clams and vegetables and serve hot.
SEE ALSO: Cheese Dumplings in Vegetable Soup | Southern Fish Soup | Minestrone Soup
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.