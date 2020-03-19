New England Clam Chowder

From Liz Costello

Serves 6

  • Two 8-ounce cans minced clams
  • 2 cups diced potatoes
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 1/4 cup sherry
  • ¼ cup butter
  • ¾ cup flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 quart half-and-half

Drain the clams and put the juice into a saucepan. Add the vegetables and sherry. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the vegetables are tender.

Melt the butter in a separate saucepan and whisk in the flour and seasonings. Stir in the half-and-half, and cook over medium heat, stirring, until the mixture thickens. Stir in the clams and vegetables and serve hot.

