(Steve Buissinne/Pixabay/CC0)

Lenten Soup Recipe: Minestrone Soup

Ladies from the Diocese of Arlington in Virginia share their meatless soup recipes for your Lenten enjoyment.

Minestrone Soup

A vibrant Italian vegetable soup that you can spice up with some pesto and cube the vegetables uniformly into ½-inch pieces — by Rita Steininger.

Serves 4 to 6

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound green beans, stemmed and sliced into ½-inch pieces

4 carrots, peeled and cubed

4 medium-sized Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

3 leeks, white part only, cleaned and cubed

1 tomato, cubed (optional)

1 red onion, peeled and cubed

12 parsley leaves, chopped

3 quarts vegetable broth

Two 15.5 cans cannellini beans, drained

1 pound small elbow macaroni, cooked and drained

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

Grated Parmesan cheese to taste

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, and sauté the green beans, carrots, Yukon Gold potatoes, leeks and onion until slightly tender.

Meanwhile, in a separate saucepan, heat the vegetable broth. Once it is hot, pour it over the sautéed vegetables. Add the parsley and cannellini beans and cook about 30 minutes more. Stir in the macaroni, and season with salt and pepper. Squeeze some lemon juice into each bowl before adding the soup. Serve the soup in bowls and sprinkle Parmesan cheese over top.

SEE ALSO: Cheese Dumplings in Vegetable Soup | Southern Fish Soup