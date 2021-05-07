After Censorship, COVID Skeptics Continue ‘Truth Over Fear Summit’

Responding to the possibility that some speakers may be spreading misinformation about the crisis or promoting false conspiracies, Catholic author and radio host Patrick Coffin said he hoped those attending the conference will pose the “toughest questions imaginable” to discover the truth.

A three-day online conference assembling an array of experts skeptical of the consensus around COVID-19 and the Great Reset gets underway for a second time today after it was unceremoniously pulled by its website provider last week.

The “Truth Over Fear Summit” featuring 40 doctors, scientists, attorneys, two bishops, researchers, and journalists, had already begun streaming talks to over 45,000 subscribers when web platform Kartra took down the site.

“The cable was cut, no explanation,” said the Catholic author and radio host Patrick Coffin who is organizing the conference. “To this day they haven’t explained why, beyond the vague, ‘We have to be careful about medical misinformation.’”

The terms of service were “rather vague,” Coffin said. They forbade the anti-vaccine movement, but he added: “We’re not anti-vaccine, we’re pro-informed consent.”

Coffin said he is seeking legal advice and looking at all available options, adding that he believes Kartra “is another ‘woke’ company that does not want the free flow of information.”

The May 7-9 conference, which will now take place on a “conservative-friendly site,” pledges to “share invaluable and eye-opening insights into the truth behind the headlines, COVID-19, the rushed vaccines, and the Great Reset.” Its website adds: “Big Tech does not want you to hear this information and is working hard to censor us.”

The conference features talks and live Q&As with accomplished doctors such as cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, vice chief of medicine at Baylor University. Reportedly the most widely published medical scholar in his field, McCullough has argued for early treatment of COVID cases.

Also speaking will be Drs. Pierre Kory and Tess Lawrie who have advocated using ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID, and German doctor Wolfgang Wodarg who has argued for herd immunity as the best way to combat the disease.

“Our speakers are in the main, board-certified positions — famous ones,” Coffin told the Register May 4. “These are not tin foil hat types; these are well well-regarded researchers, scientists, and physicians who are raising the same questions — but raising the question is the mortal sin.”

Catholic speakers include Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Astana, Kazakhstan, one of the most vocal opponents of the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former nuncio to Washington DC, who will give the opening keynote address, and Stephen Mosher, an expert on China and president of the Population Research Institute which opposes population control and abortion.

Free speech restrictions during the coronavirus crisis are not new to Coffin who had his YouTube channel removed when the conference was announced. “What is it about our 40 speakers that caused YouTube to permanently ban me?” he wondered.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, media and online censorship has been widespread, primarily perpetrated by large technology companies such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, and by some governments.

The suppression of free speech in the name of public health and safety, has led some prominent figures, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to push back.

“Google and YouTube have not been, throughout this pandemic, repositories of truth in scientific inquiry but instead have acted as enforcers of a narrative — Big Tech council of censors in service of the ruling elite,” DeSantis said last month after a roundtable discussion he had hosted was removed from YouTube on grounds its content contradicted “the consensus of local and global health authorities.”

As for the reasons for this censorship, Coffin believes that “several overlapping motives” are in the cause, “the first one being financial.”

“From Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, AstraZeneca and Novavax, hundreds of billions — billions with a B — of dollars are at stake here,” he said. “If people learned that there is a safe, cheap alternative with a 60-year plus track record of crushing symptoms of diseases like COVID-19, obviously there’s an intense motive to shut that voice down. That is definitely in play.

“The other thing in play is that our title contradicts the entire narrative sold since last March. It's truth over fear. If you can get a population afraid, nervous, full of anxiety, then they become much more manageable,” he said, and referred to another speaker, Vera Sharav, a 90-year-old Nazi death camp survivor who believes the same totalitarian dynamic is taking place.

“I want the marketplace of ideas to have a free flow of information, which is really what the scientific method is supposed to be about. Have the ideas clash, test the hypothesis, prove it or disprove it,” he said.

“We’re not trying to sell any conclusion or convert you to a worldview,” Coffin added. “We just want you to have the facts so that you can make the next right step for you and your family.”

Due to the change of date, the “Truth Over Fear” conference will be taking place at the same time as the Vatican’s controversial May 6-8 health summit which is also discussing COVID-19 and includes the CEOs of vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer and Dr. Anthony Fauci as speakers.