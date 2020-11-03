Support the register

A Word Of Comfort From Elisha The Prophet For A Difficult Week, Why I Am Still A Catholic, And More!

Valley of Death
Valley of Death (photo: Pixabay)
A Word of Encouragement from Elisha the Prophet For a Difficult Week to Come – Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission +1

Why I am Still a Catholic – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today +1

James Martin: Can’t Reject False Teaching on Unions because the Pope Developed Doctrine; I Rant – Fr. Z's Blog

Celebrate The Evil? – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

No End In Sight: More Accused Priests Cleared of Fake Abuse Claims – David F. Pierre, Jr., at TheMediaReport.com

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

And Now for the Rest of the Story of Pope’s Same-Sex Civil Union Comments – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

The Future is Coming – Are You Excited? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

A Very Curious Legend of St. Raphael – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Eastern Rites – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Heartwarming Moment Lady Meets Birth Father after 31 Years – Anna Reynolds at Live Action News

It’s All the Fault of Vatican 2! – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

“Saruman” Taylor Marshall’s ” False Dichotomies” on Francis – Fred Martinez at Catholic Monitor

You Just Never Know When the Pontiff Will Say Something Authoritative – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings

Why Would a Cleric Desecrate an Altar? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

Pope Francis & Same-Sex Civil Unions – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

What if Abortion Opened the Portal to Satan’s 100-Year Unbinding? – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Popes’ Opinion Won’t Sink the The Barque of Peter – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est

Biography of Cardinal Sapieha, the Teacher of Pope St. John Paul II – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Philippe de Champaigne, “Anne of Austria With Her Children, Praying to the Holy Trinity with St. Benedict and St. Scholastica,” 1640s

Talking Seriously With the Saints

“When the saints entered into the joy of their Master, they were ‘put in charge of many things.’ Their intercession is their most exalted service to God’s plan. We can and should ask them to intercede for us and for the whole world.” (CCC 2683)

