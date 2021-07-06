Support the register

A Secular Film Motivated Me Yo Pray The Rosary, The Fisking Of His Excellency’s Excellent Fisking, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Photo by Meine Reise geht hier leider zu Ende. Märchen beginnen mit from Pixabay (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Meine Reise geht hier leider zu Ende. Märchen beginnen mit from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

A Secular Film Motivated Me to Pray the Rosary – Betty Parquette at Catholic Stand +1

The Fisking of His Excellency’s Excellent Fisking – One Mad Mom +1

Little-Known Facts About St. Thomas Aquinas – ChurchPOP

Praying the Breviary Clarifies the Mind – Father Bevil Bramwell, O.M.I., at The Catholic Thing

Gödel’s God Theorem (Catholic Edition) Now Available - Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

Expansion of the Early Church – Joshua Pippert at Clarifying Catholicism

Protecting the Eucharist – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est

The Coming Chastisement of America – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

The Worst Preface Ever Written – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Impoverished Theological Vision of Dave Ramsey – Garrett Meyer at Crisis Magazine

New Pro-Life Catholics Who Hate Homeschool – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Archdiocese Directs Dublin Parish to Remove Pride Flag – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

In Confession, Priest Insisted on His Act of Contrition Rather than the One I Know – Fr. Z’s Blog

Again, Pope Francis Repudiates the Petrine Ministry – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

