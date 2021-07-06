A Secular Film Motivated Me Yo Pray The Rosary, The Fisking Of His Excellency’s Excellent Fisking, And More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
A Secular Film Motivated Me to Pray the Rosary – Betty Parquette at Catholic Stand +1
The Fisking of His Excellency’s Excellent Fisking – One Mad Mom +1
Little-Known Facts About St. Thomas Aquinas – ChurchPOP
Praying the Breviary Clarifies the Mind – Father Bevil Bramwell, O.M.I., at The Catholic Thing
Gödel’s God Theorem (Catholic Edition) Now Available - Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today
Expansion of the Early Church – Joshua Pippert at Clarifying Catholicism
Protecting the Eucharist – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est
The Coming Chastisement of America – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand
The Worst Preface Ever Written – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Impoverished Theological Vision of Dave Ramsey – Garrett Meyer at Crisis Magazine
New Pro-Life Catholics Who Hate Homeschool – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
Archdiocese Directs Dublin Parish to Remove Pride Flag – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
In Confession, Priest Insisted on His Act of Contrition Rather than the One I Know – Fr. Z’s Blog
Again, Pope Francis Repudiates the Petrine Ministry – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
