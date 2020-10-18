A New Era Begins In The Diocese Of Savannah, Five Biblical Lists Of Mortal Sins, And More Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
A New Era Begins in the Diocese of Savannah – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1
Five Biblical Lists of Mortal Sins – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission +1
Chesterton House: A Place of Formation, Hospitality & Outreach – Therese McDonald at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Spiritual Warfare, a Catholic Perspective – Richard Van Kirk at Catholic Stand
St. Edward the Confessor & the Wilton Diptych – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
Refusing First Holy Communion Who are Ill-prepared – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy
3 New Ways Catholic Apostolates Should Fundraise – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Altar Serving is Meaningful, Not Menial – Loreto Xavier at Catholic Stand
Pray the Rosary: Featuring the Finest Rosary Rings – Meghan Ashley Styling
Should A Catholic Always Obey? – Matthew Leonard
Hate is Not the Opposite of Love – Love Produces Hate – Jason Craig at Those Catholic Men
Irish Names in List of English Martyrs – De Processu Martyriali
Jesuits Promote “Pachamama Day”: Vatican “Earth Mother” Coin – Fr. Z’s Blog
Repentance – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
Beware! The Mainstream Media & Big Tech Want to Manipulate What We Should Believe – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man
