A New Era Begins In The Diocese Of Savannah, Five Biblical Lists Of Mortal Sins, And More Links!

(photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay)
A New Era Begins in the Diocese of Savannah – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

Five Biblical Lists of Mortal Sins – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission +1

Chesterton House: A Place of Formation, Hospitality & Outreach – Therese McDonald at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Spiritual Warfare, a Catholic Perspective – Richard Van Kirk at Catholic Stand

St. Edward the Confessor & the Wilton Diptych – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Refusing First Holy Communion Who are Ill-prepared – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

3 New Ways Catholic Apostolates Should Fundraise – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Altar Serving is Meaningful, Not Menial – Loreto Xavier at Catholic Stand

Pray the Rosary: Featuring the Finest Rosary Rings – Meghan Ashley Styling

Should A Catholic Always Obey? – Matthew Leonard

Hate is Not the Opposite of Love – Love Produces Hate – Jason Craig at Those Catholic Men

Irish Names in List of English Martyrs – De Processu Martyriali

Jesuits Promote “Pachamama Day”: Vatican “Earth Mother” Coin – Fr. Z’s Blog

Repentance – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Beware! The Mainstream Media & Big Tech Want to Manipulate What We Should Believe – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

