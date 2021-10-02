Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/a-little-witticism-just-to-lighten-your-day-a-pastor-saves-his-flock-by-catholic-education-and-more-great-links?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+NCRegisterDailyBlog+National+Catholic+Register

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A Little Witticism Just to Lighten Your Day, A Pastor Saves His Flock by Catholic Education, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tractor on the Farm Photo
Tractor on the Farm Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by David Mark from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Just to Lighten Your Day a Little. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

A Pastor Saves His Flock by Catholic Education – Patrick J. Reilly at Crisis Magazine +1

Why You Should Baptize Your Pandemic Baby as Soon as Possible – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

A Catholic Answer to Suffering – Catholic Exchange

New Traveling Altar Cards by Gammarelli – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

“Nature’s God” and the Threat to the West – Jack Gist at Crisis Magazine

Did Veronica Really Wipe the Face of Jesus? – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

3 Fundraising Skills All Apostolates Need – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

‘Recovery will Take Years’ – A Diocese after the Hurricane – The Pillar

St. Raymond Nonnatus – The Fruitful Hollow

Msgr. John Brady, Rest In Peace – Father Kevin M. Cusick, M.C.I.T.L., at A Priest Life

The Most Holy Name of Mary – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

7 Reasons for Organizing the Closet Now (Catholic Mōdê Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

New Book⇒ Louis & Zélie: The Holy Parents of St. Thérèse – Gloria Romanorum

Vaccine Mandates Violate Catholic Moral Teaching – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Father Emil Kapaun in 1943 (r) and an anonymous 18th-century painting of a guardian angel

Father Emil Kapaun and Guardian Angels (Oct. 2)

Father Emil Kapaun, the Korean War military chaplain, prisoner of war and Medal of Honor recipient has finally returned home to Kansas, where his remains were laid to rest Sept. 29. Today Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen shares the story of Father Kapaun’s heroism, his journey home and the impact of his life on so many across the nation. Also, Happy Feast of the Guardian Angels! On this special day we’ll learn more from Msgr. Charles Pope about the mission of the angels.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Haitian migrants cross the jungle of the Darien Gap, near Acandi, Choco department, Colombia, heading to Panama, on September 26, 2021, on their way trying to reach the US.

Immigration, Justice and Reality

EDITORIAL: It’s worth considering how some of the human realities related to immigration have changed in recent decades and how our laws and policies can better respond to them.

The Editors Editorial

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up