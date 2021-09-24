Support the register

A Life-Changing Revelation, A New Website Of The Little Office Of The Virgin Mary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

A Life-Changing Revelation – David Torkington at Catholic Stand  +1

A New Website of the Little Office of the Virgin Mary – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1

Did You Know that a Catholic Priest Invented the Bulletproof Vest? – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

The Ozarks – A Missionary Field for Catholics – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Confronting Your Darkest Fears With Light – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

From Islam to Christ with Derya Little – Crisis Magazine at Crisis Magazine

Postmodernism, Relativism Shattered: Gödel’s Incompleteness Theorems – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

Catholic School Dis-enrolls Occult Trans Student, Other Catholics Pounce – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Some Old Friends . . . Newman . . . Dix . . . – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Ember Days Are Here Again: Time to Fast and Pray for Christian Vocations – Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog

Joseph Against the Pandemic Tyranny – Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand

Fr. Altman Buys Wisconsin Home Amid Diocesan Conflict – The Pillar

Bishop John Stowe Buck Breaks His Priests and Deacons – David Gray at DavidLGray.info

The Application of Traditionis Custodes: San Diego & Motherwell Dioceses – Fr. Z’s Blog

Walking Together – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

Francis Knows the Church is in a Rut, But does He Know Why – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

So Says Pope Francis – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

