A Great Catholic Obituary, This Martyr Died Defending Marriage, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Great Catholic Obituary – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

This Martyr Died Defending Marriage – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

What’s Done in Darkness Will Come to Light – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

True Obedience vs. False Obedience – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Be Angry, But Do Not Sin – Matt Kappadakunnel at Crisis Magazine

I Have to Work on Weekends During Mass, Can I Receive Communion Still – Fr. Z’s Blog

Sacred Sleeplessness: My Story – Greg Schlueter at Catholic365

Priest Who Consecrated Afghanistan to Our Lady of Fatima Begs for Prayers – ChurchPOP

Reconciliation: A Wondrous Sacrament – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

10 Steps to Finding a Spiritual Director – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Exchange

Rejoice in Suffering – Veil of Veronica

How to Turn Family Meals into Precious Family Time – Bénédicte de Saint-Germain at Aleteia

I Am Truly a Miracle, Are You a Miracle Too? – Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand

Scripture for Today: “Let thy Words be Few” – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

Evangelization – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Tips from Two Saints on How to be More Patient with Your Children – Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit