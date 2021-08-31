Support the register

A Great Catholic Obituary, This Martyr Died Defending Marriage, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Great Catholic Obituary – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

This Martyr Died Defending Marriage – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

What’s Done in Darkness Will Come to Light – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

True Obedience vs. False Obedience – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Be Angry, But Do Not Sin – Matt Kappadakunnel at Crisis Magazine

I Have to Work on Weekends During Mass, Can I Receive Communion Still – Fr. Z’s Blog

Sacred Sleeplessness: My Story – Greg Schlueter at Catholic365

Priest Who Consecrated Afghanistan to Our Lady of Fatima Begs for Prayers – ChurchPOP

Reconciliation: A Wondrous Sacrament – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

10 Steps to Finding a Spiritual Director – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Exchange

Rejoice in Suffering – Veil of Veronica

How to Turn Family Meals into Precious Family Time – Bénédicte de Saint-Germain at Aleteia

I Am Truly a Miracle, Are You a Miracle Too? – Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand

Scripture for Today: “Let thy Words be Few” – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

Evangelization – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Tips from Two Saints on How to be More Patient with Your Children – Aleteia

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Refugees walk through the departure terminal to a bus at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Tuesday. The Department of Defense announced yesterday that the U.S. military had completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending 20 years of war.

The Tragedy in Afghanistan (Aug. 28)

As the Taliban gained power throughout Afghanistan in the last several weeks concerns have been raised across the globe over the humanitarian crisis. Pope Francis is among the religious leaders, who have spoken up for the Afghani people, seeking to defend human rights and religious freedom under the country’s new Taliban rule. Register contributor Andrea Picciotti Bayer has written about the tragedy in Afghanistan at NCRegister.com and she, as well as Just War expert and former naval officer Msgr. Stuart Swetland, who has been a source for Register reports on the situation in Afghanistan, joins us today here on Register Radio.

Pope Francis attends a general audience at the Vatican.

After Surgery, Pope Francis Says a Nurse ‘Saved My Life’

“This is the second time in my life that a nurse has saved my life. The first was in the year ‘57,” Pope Francis told COPE, in reference to an Italian religious sister who helped him when he was ill with pneumonia during his seminary studies in Argentina.

Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

