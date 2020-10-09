Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

50 Things You Ever Wanted To Know About Confession, The Carthusian Rosary, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Catholic Exchange)
Tito Edwards Blogs

50 Things You Ever Wanted to Know About Confession – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange +1

The Carthusian Rosary – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1

Fatherhood, Fathers, & Sons with Joseph Sciambra – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Vatican-Sino Pact: Msgr. Guo Xijin Resigns from Public Office & Retires to Life of Prayer – AsiaNews.it

The Mystical Life of Guardian Angels, Revealed by the Saints – ChurchPOP

Who Lost the Culture? – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Whither the WASP? – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

As for Me & My Household, I Prefer the Gothic Chasuble – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Fratelli Tutti: Breathing Fire – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Glass Canvas Launches Tilma Platform to Move Dioceses from Maintenance to Mission – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

St. Paul on Respect for Authority – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

Fratelli Tutti, the Death Penalty, & Infallibility – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

My Thoughts Are Not Your Thoughts – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

A Curious Feature of Fratelli Tutti, Read the Metadata – Fr. Z’s Blog

Fratelli Tutti: Familiar Mixture of Dubious Claims, Straw Men, Genuine Insights – Samuel Gregg, D.Phil., at The Catholic World Report

Pregnancy Things As Property – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

America’s Problems Go Even Deeper than This Grim Election – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up