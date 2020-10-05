5 Myths About Columbus, The New Manichæism, A New Sculpture At Clear Creek Abbey, And More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Five Myths About Columbus – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at Columbia Magazine +1
The New Manichæism – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand +1
A New Sculpture at Clear Creek Abbey – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Gosnell’s Victims & the Story behind “American Antigone” – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
An Ugly Shrine Basilica for the Beautiful Little Flower – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Sthrn Orders
The Incomparable Codex Vaticanus – Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand
The Return of Baal & the Jezebel Spirit in America – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man
Michaelmas & the Rise of Satanism in America – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
A House Divided: Political Chaos, Churchly Conflict, & the Spirit of Christ – Sam Guzman at The Catholic Gentleman
Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Ecclesia Supplet: Making Invalid Sacraments Valid – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy
“Steve, What Do You Think of the Latin Mass?” – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Who Are the ‘People of Praise’? – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Meet Jordan Pacheco, Glad to be Trad – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info
Ambition & Kenosis – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
How St. Michael Helped Build Sacra di San Michele – Philip Kosloski at Voyage Blog
