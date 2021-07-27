Support the register

5 Fascinating Facts About the Crucifix, Socked by a Demon, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Photo by James Chan from Pixabay
Tito Edwards Blogs

5 Fascinating Facts About the Crucifix You Probably Didn’t Know – ChurchPOP +1

Exorcist Diary: Socked by a Demon – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism +1

With My Body I Thee Worship: The Matrimonial Gift – Tim Clark at Between The Paws

3 Ways To Grow In Chastity Before Marriage – Ralph and Sara Feolino at Catholic Link

The Legend of Saint James the Greater – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Book Review: Always a Catholic by Father Sebastian Walshe - Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

The ‘Novena’ That Takes 12 years – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

Santa Maria Novella: The World’s Oldest Apothecary – Heather King at Angelus

Putting My Present into God’s Hands – Diane Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

The Fight for the Mozarabic Rite: Liturgical Trial by Fire (and Combat) – Notkerus Balbulus at Canticum Salomonis

The Mission of Evangelization – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Why Has Education Collapsed? – Mark Langley at Lion & Ox

Traditionis: A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words; Fr. Z is Deeply Moved – Fr. Z’s Blog

Fisking Father Thomas Reese on Traditionis Custodes – Joseph Shaw, D.Phil., at The Chairman's Blog

The Kiss of Judas – John A. Monaco at Crisis Magazine

Scratch a Liberal and You Will Reveal a Dictator: Father Anthony Ruff, O.S.B. – Father Allan McDonald 46

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

