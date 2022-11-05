Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/17-signs-from-st-josemaria-will-help-you-know-if-you-are-humble-save-your-faith-from-these-five-truth-inversions-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

17 Signs From St. Josemaría Will Help You Know if You Are Humble, Save Your Faith From These Five Truth Inversions, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Humility Figure Rust Photo
Humility Figure Rust Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / PIRO from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Are You Humble? These 17 Signs from Saint Josemaria Will Help You Know - Magis Center via Ascension

Save Your Faith from These Five Truth Inversions – Leila Miller at Catholic Answers Magazine

Choose to Fight the Battle Against Sin – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O. M. V., at Catholic Exchange

A Gaze that Cannot Look Away – Denise Trull at Dappled Things

Why Saint Paul of the Cross Highlighted Patience as a Key Virtue - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Growing in Holiness Through Relationships; Video and Podcast - The Catholic Gentleman

Divine Freedom and Heresy – Edward C. Feser, Ph.D.

Woke Fragility: Resisting, Responding, and Staying Awake; Video – Noelle Mering via YouTube

Bishop Athanasius Schneider Blasts the Synod on Synodality; Video – The World Over via Complicit Clergy

Pope Francis’ Curious New Appointments – John Roskoski at Catholic365

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Election workers prepare ballots Friday at the Los Angeles County Registrar vote-by-mail operation center in City of Industry, California, for the Nov. 8 midterm election.

The Latest on the Midterms and the Synod (Nov. 5)

As Election Day Approaches, many Catholics have joined EWTN in praying a Marian Novena for Our Nation. At the Register we are praying as well as continuing to cover the important issues at play in the midterms. The Register’s National Correspondent Lauretta Brown joins us from Washington. And then Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl talks about the latest on the Synod on Synodality, including what’s in the working document and who will represent the U.S. in the continental phase.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up