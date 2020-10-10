17 Inspiring Quotes from Carlo Acutis

Inspiring words from a young man on the road to sainthood.

As the world learns more about Carlo Acutis as he was beatified Saturday, Oct. 10 in Assisi, here are some words of wisdom from this young man who died at the age of 15 from Leukemia. May we all learn from his example. Thanks be to God for this beautiful witness of faith, hope, and love.

1. “The Virgin Mary is the only woman in my life.”

2. “The more Eucharist we receive, the more we will become like Jesus, so that on earth we will have a foretaste of heaven.”

3. “By standing before the Eucharistic Christ, we become holy.”

4. “There are people who suffer much more than me.”

5. “Continuously ask your guardian angel for help. Your guardian angel has to become your best friend.”

6. “Do not be afraid because with the Incarnation of Jesus, death becomes life, and there’s no need to escape: in eternal life, something extraordinary awaits us.”

7. “Jerusalem is right on our doorstep.”

8. All people are born as originals but many die as photocopies”

9. To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

10. “Sadness is looking at ourselves, happiness is looking towards God.”

11. “Not me, but God.”

13. “The only thing we have to ask God for, in prayer, is the desire to be holy.”

14. “Our soul is like a hot air balloon. If by chance there is a mortal sin, the soul falls to the ground. Confession is like the fire underneath the balloon enabling the soul to rise again. . . It is important to go to confession often.”

15. “I am happy to die because I have lived my life without wasting a minute on those things which do not please God.”

16. “Our goal must be infinite, not the finite. The infinite is our homeland. Heaven has been waiting for us forever.”

17. “The Eucharist is the highway to heaven.”