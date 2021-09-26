Support the register

12 Girl Names To Honor St. Joseph, Enter The Narrow Gates To Receive The Eucharist, and More Great Links!

12 Girl Names to Honor St. Joseph – Rachel Padilla at epicPew +1

Enter the Narrow Gate to Receive the Eucharist – Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila at Denver Catholic +1

Struggling with Sin? You’re Not Alone – Amelia Monroe Carlson at Catholic365

Struggling With Fasting? These Resources Will Help – Becky Roach at Catholic-Link

The Miraculous Eleventh Century Plague Crucifix of San Miniato – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Women of Character, Then and Now – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing

What is the Common Good? – Andrew Latham at Crisis Magazine

God Speaks to Us, But Do We Take Time To Listen? – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Resolution of Sinning No More (Video) – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

The Oldest Hospital in Europe was Founded by a Pope – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Bishops are Primary Liturgists of Dioceses; How to Improve the Situation – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Ask Father: May a Catholic Elope? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Our Creator on the Cross – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Female Saints of Asia – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia

What Does “Fiat” Mean? – Rachel Shrader at Get Fed™

How to Raise a Warrior of Faith – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Source of Christian Unity – Christian Daru at Catholic Stand

Mass Prep: How Does the Holy Spirit Work? – Fr. Pawel Rytel-Andrianik at Aleteia

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

