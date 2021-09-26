12 Girl Names To Honor St. Joseph, Enter The Narrow Gates To Receive The Eucharist, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
12 Girl Names to Honor St. Joseph – Rachel Padilla at epicPew +1
Enter the Narrow Gate to Receive the Eucharist – Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila at Denver Catholic +1
Struggling with Sin? You’re Not Alone – Amelia Monroe Carlson at Catholic365
Struggling With Fasting? These Resources Will Help – Becky Roach at Catholic-Link
The Miraculous Eleventh Century Plague Crucifix of San Miniato – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Women of Character, Then and Now – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing
What is the Common Good? – Andrew Latham at Crisis Magazine
God Speaks to Us, But Do We Take Time To Listen? – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
Resolution of Sinning No More (Video) – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest
The Oldest Hospital in Europe was Founded by a Pope – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia
Bishops are Primary Liturgists of Dioceses; How to Improve the Situation – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Ask Father: May a Catholic Elope? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Our Creator on the Cross – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand
Female Saints of Asia – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia
What Does “Fiat” Mean? – Rachel Shrader at Get Fed™
How to Raise a Warrior of Faith – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
Source of Christian Unity – Christian Daru at Catholic Stand
Mass Prep: How Does the Holy Spirit Work? – Fr. Pawel Rytel-Andrianik at Aleteia
