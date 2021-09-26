11 Bible Quotes to Help Build Your Trust in God

“To have faith is to be sure of the things we hope for, to be certain of the things we cannot see.” (Hebrews 11:1)

Do angels have faith?

The correct answer to the above Thomistic question depends upon how you define faith. If by faith one means, “belief in things unseen” (Hebrews 11:1) then definitely and with metaphysical certitude, we can say that angels do not have faith. Why? Because the angels stand before the Face of God singing his praises and bringing before him the prayers of their charges on Earth. (Matthew 18:10) They bask in his love and do his bidding. Even the evil angels — demons who hate God and everything holy — know he exists. Thus, we can say, angels do not have faith, no more so than I have faith in air and gravity — I’m submerged in both and quite dependent upon them, just as the angels are dependent upon God. They don’t have faith in God, because they are perpetually before him and he in them.

If, on the other hand, one speaks of faith as trust in God, then we can say that angels do have faith just like all believers. We trust in him just as people who trust the sun will rise tomorrow and the next day and the day after until the end of time. I know with absolute certainty that I am mortal but I have no idea of what my expiration date is. Perhaps I shall die as part of an elaborate, conspiratorial scheme spanning centuries. Or perhaps I’ll shuffle off this mortal coil because of some embarrassing accident involving a cup of tea and an errant paper clip. That’s the reason I drink only coffee.

Angels trust God — at least the good ones do. In that trust can be found their faith in God. But Christians are fallen creatures enlightened only by Baptism and invited to come to understand God and his will for us. God gives us all of the answers we need in the Scriptures:

1. Our God is both intimate and immanent. “Even if I go through the deepest darkness, I will not be afraid, Lord, for you are with me. Your shepherd’s rod and staff protect me.” (Psalm 23:4)

The world is a broken place and our earthly existence is dependent upon it. Fortunes and health come and go. We are frail creatures — mere shadows of the Great Image in which he created us. But, despite the follies and consternations, we are still his children who he has loved into existence. He walks beside us even as he had with our ancestors in the Garden. He protects us from being destroyed by the evil in the world.

2. Knock and the door will be open to you. “If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.” (Matthew 21:22)

This doesn’t mean that God is our personal Cosmic Concierge. When we align our wills with his, we find that we need less and less because God will increase and we will decrease. He reveals his plans to us and we will want those things that he gives us and only those things.

3. Let Go. Let God. “For we fix our attention, not on things that are seen, but on things that are unseen. What can be seen lasts only for a time, but what cannot be seen lasts forever. (2 Corinthians 4:16-18)

We are semi-eternal creatures — we have a beginning but are without end. Don’t let the things of this world disturb you. God is watchful and loving.

4. Faith is truly powerful. “It was because you do not have enough faith,” answered Jesus. “I assure you that if you have faith as big as a mustard seed, you can say to this hill, ‘Go from here to there!’ and it will go. You could do anything!” (Matthew 17:20)

Anything.

5. Faith and insight. “For we walk by faith, not by sight.” (2 Corinthians 5:7)

Even though we can’t see him, we can still love and trust him. What would be the use of faith if God instantly appeared every time some atheist harangued him? It would be a source of a great deal of confusion rather than a truly elevating religious experience. Faith is a gift, not a stage trick. And as God is not mocked, Believers are asked to believe without seeing. (Galatians 6:7)

6. Our faith is apparent and undeniable even to unbelievers. “So then, as the body without the spirit is dead, also faith without actions is dead.” (James 2:26)

Many converts have converted to the Church because of the good we’ve done, collectively or individually. Just ask Rabbi Eugene Zolli, Hank Aaron, Gary Cooper, John Wayne, Bob Hope, Rianti Cartwright, Alec Guinness, Daniel Ali, Aghdas Maria, Sohrab Ahmari, J.R.R. Tolkien, St. Josephine Bakhita, G.K. Chesterton or any of these other people.

7. Unfailing strength. “It was because you do not have enough faith,” answered Jesus. “I assure I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and difficulties for Christ's sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” (2 Corinthians 12:10)

We must rely upon God’s strength and in so doing, we are invincible. (2 Corinthians 12:10)

8. Ask to grow in faith. “The Apostles said to the Lord, “Make our faith greater.’” (Luke 17:5)

Christ is our Light, our Gate, our Way, our Brother, our Savior, our Wonder Counselor, our Mighty God, our Everlasting Father and our Prince of Peace. The One Who loved us into existence. You can’t get a better break than that. It’s the Ultimate Mulligan.

9. Jesus, I trust in you. “Your faith, then, does not rest on human wisdom but on God's power.” (1 Corinthians 2:5)

The world makes great demands upon us and attracts us with its sickly sweet putrescence, but God is worth more than the bright shiny baubles held before us. Michelle Williams, Martha Plimpton and Ashley Judd have bragged that their success at acting was due to the fact that they sacrificed their children to their careers and were than able to ascend the Hollywood hierarchy. But how does it behoove an actress to gain the whole world but lose her soul in the process (Mark 8:36)? Trust in God and all things and you will prosper.

10. In God we trust. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Remember the Lord in everything you do, and he will show you the right way.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)

If you misplace your faith in things of this world, you’ll only be disappointed. Don’t put your trust in horses or chariots (Psalm 20:7). Only God can satisfy the deepest needs of your heart. Trust in God and he will lead you to his everlasting love.

11. See with your inner eye and align yourself to God’s will. “Then Elisha prayed, “O Lord, open his eyes and let him see!” The Lord answered his prayer, and Elisha's servant looked up and saw the hillside covered with horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha.” (2 Kings 6:15-17)