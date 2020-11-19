Support the register

10 Ways You Can Daily Help Save Souls for Eternity, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Purgatory
Purgatory (photo: Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

10 Ways You Can Daily Help Save Souls for Eternity – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange +1

The Grave of St. Peter & the Ancient Vatican Basilica – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1

A Timely & Outstanding Read: Blessed Charles of Austria – Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory

I Know You Love Me, but Are You Proud of Me God? – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

On Dominican Spirituality with Fr. Greg Maturi, O.P. – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Come to the Banquet – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Reaping Plenary Indulgences in November for the Faithful Departed – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Since the Church Does Nothing about Biden, What Commandments Do I Have to Follow? – Fr. Z's Blog

Stewardship & Sloth in the Modern World – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Civil Unions & the Pope’s Job – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Sainted Too Soon? John Paul II’s Legacy, After the McCarrick Report – Deacon Greg Kandra at The Deacon's Bench

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Theodore McCarrick

The McCarrick Report (Nov. 14)

The long-awaited McCarrick Report was published this week, documenting how the one-time archbishop of Washington and a cardinal survived for so long despite the rumors, accusations and lies. This week on Register Radio, we talk to Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin about the report. And then, we are joined by Ave Maria Radio’s Al Kresta to discuss the fallout from the report and what needs to happen next.

Jeanette DeMelo Register Radio

