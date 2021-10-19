10 Psalms to Encourage You in Difficult Times

Here is a collection of 10 psalms that particularly fit the state of the world today.

St. Francis de Sales once said, “Do not fear what may happen tomorrow. The same loving Father who cares for you today will care for you tomorrow and every day. Either he will shield you from suffering, or he will give you unfailing strength to bear it. Be at peace, then, and put aside all anxious thoughts and imaginings.”

This advice is perfect for our times. With so many causes for concern, we easily can become fearful and discouraged. An unsettled feeling can overcome us, leaving us feeling numb and powerless and causing our prayer life to wane. Even though it may be difficult, it’s at those times that our prayers need to increase, not decrease. We can do that by turning to the Psalms.

The Psalms — which were usually sung or chanted — are a spiritual and literary treasury of poetry, praise, advice, reassurance and, at times, lament. The psalmist cries out to God in sincerity, and we can see ourselves in his very human expressions of petition and love. When our worries have us bottled up in terms of our prayers, praying through the psalms can help us to come out of ourselves and reach up to God. It seems that the psalms have the right words when we grapple for our own.

Below is a collection of 10 psalms that particularly fit the state of the world and how you may be affected by it. You may want to slowly pray through them all in one sitting or pray one or two each day. I think you’ll find them especially helpful when you’re feeling overwrought. I pray that they will be a source of encouragement for you as you meditate on the loving Father who will either shield you from suffering or give you unfailing strength to bear it.

1. He shall not fear an ill report; his heart is steadfast, trusting the Lord. (Psalm 112:7)

2. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him and he will act. (Psalm 37:5)

3. In the morning let me hear of your mercy, for in you I trust.Show me the path I should walk, for I entrust my life to you. (Psalm 143:8)

4. My foes treat me harshly all the day; yes, many are my attackers. O Most High, when I am afraid, in you I place my trust. (Psalm 56:3-4)

5. He will not allow your foot to slip; or your guardian to sleep. (Psalm 121:3)

6. Those trusting in the Lord are like Mount Zion, unshakable, forever enduring. (Psalm 125:1)

7. The Lord is near to all who call upon him, to all who call upon him in truth. (Psalm 145:18)

8. Many are the sorrows of the wicked one, but mercy surrounds the one who trusts in the Lord. (Psalm 32:10)

9. God alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not fall. (Psalm 62:7)

10. The Lord is a stronghold for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. (Psalm 9:10)