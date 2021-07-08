Support the register

10 Essential J.R.R. Tolkien Quotes For Today’s Graduates, Must You Read the Liturgy Of The Hours Out Loud, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Hobbit Shire Photo by reginasphotos from Pixabay
10 Essential J.R.R. Tolkien Quotes for Today’s Graduates – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1

Are Those Who Must Read the Liturgy of the Hours, Obliged to Read It Aloud? – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Holiness and Piety is for the Young – Photos by Allison Girone – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

How to Obtain the Ordinariate Daily Office Books – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglican Coetibus Society Blog

Looking Into Future Thru His Eyes: JP2, Catholic Church & Crisis of the West – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

The Amazing Discoveries of Catholic Scientists: Six Groundbreaking Achievements – ChurchPOP

Miracles and the Stigmata: Part I and Part II; Adam Blai – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

Other Cool and Weird Anthropomorphic Forms of Reliquaries – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Pope Francis, Where is the Pontificate? - Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Liturgy, Interrupted – Matt Kappadakunnel at Crisis Magazine

Prophecy vs. Realpolitik: Has Vatican Chosen State Over Church in China - Ed Condon at The Pillar

It’s Not the Technology, It’s What We Do With It – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

Crime and Punishment: Sweeping Changes to Church Law – Jimmy Akin at JimmyAkin.com

Tattoos from a Christian Perspective: Conversation with Shayne Swenson (Video) – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

