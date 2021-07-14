10 Books Every Woman Must Read, 10 Tips for Frugality In The Christian Life, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
10 Books Every Woman Must Read – Ann Burns at Catholic East Texas +1
10 Tips for Frugality In The Christian Life – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand +1
An Enchanting Eucharistic Procession by Boat in Louisiana on the Feast of the Assumption – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Holy Spirit Is Dynamite – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand
Saints Who Were Shy – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia
All is Grace, Even in Suffering – Sherry Antonetti at Our Sunday Visitor
Why Men Need Religion (Podcast) – The Catholic Gentleman
Blessed is She Who Forgave: Saint Maria Goretti – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today
On Fathers and Christian Masculinity – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Denver Catholic
Couple Sues to Rescind $240,000 Donation After Catholic School Goes Woke – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
A Powerful Account of Hitler’s Effort to Destroy the Catholic Church in Poland – Filip Mazurczak at The Catholic World Report
The Alarming Fertility Decline Among American Catholic Women – David Ayers, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
The Surrender of Earning a Plenary Indulgence – Veil of Veronica
Ask Father: Priest Removes Maniple and Chasuble Before Preaching – Fr. Z’s Blog
What’s a TLM, Anyway? A Latin Liturgy Lexicon – The Pillar
