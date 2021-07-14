Support the register

10 Books Every Woman Must Read, 10 Tips for Frugality In The Christian Life, and More Great Links!

10 Books Every Woman Must Read – Ann Burns at Catholic East Texas  +1

10 Tips for Frugality In The Christian Life – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand  +1

An Enchanting Eucharistic Procession by Boat in Louisiana on the Feast of the Assumption – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Holy Spirit Is Dynamite – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Saints Who Were Shy – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia

All is Grace, Even in Suffering – Sherry Antonetti at Our Sunday Visitor

Why Men Need Religion (Podcast) – The Catholic Gentleman

Blessed is She Who Forgave: Saint Maria Goretti – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

On Fathers and Christian Masculinity – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Denver Catholic

Couple Sues to Rescind $240,000 Donation After Catholic School Goes Woke – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

A Powerful Account of Hitler’s Effort to Destroy the Catholic Church in Poland – Filip Mazurczak at The Catholic World Report

The Alarming Fertility Decline Among American Catholic Women – David Ayers, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

The Surrender of Earning a Plenary Indulgence – Veil of Veronica

Ask Father: Priest Removes Maniple and Chasuble Before Preaching – Fr. Z’s Blog

What’s a TLM, Anyway? A Latin Liturgy Lexicon – The Pillar

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards

