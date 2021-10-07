Support the register

Anti-abortion activists demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Monday in Washington, DC.
Anti-abortion activists demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Monday in Washington, DC. (photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

The Women’s Health Protection Act and Vatican Updates (Oct. 9)

The Biden Administration promised a “whole government” response to the pro-life Texas heartbeat law and last week we saw Congress act on that when House Democrats passed the Women’s Health Protection Act. How are pro-life advocates responding to this federal push for so-called abortion rights? Catherine Hadro, host and managing editor of EWTN’s Pro-life Weekly, weighs in. Then Register’s Rome correspondent Edward Pentin reports on the latest Vatican news, including the trial related to Cardinal Angelo Becciu.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

