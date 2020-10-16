The Devil and Karl Marx (Sept. 5, 2020)
Who was Karl Marx and what was his connection to the Devil? This week on Register Radio, we talk to Register contributor and historian Paul Kengor about his new book, “The Devil and Karl Marx: Communism's Long March of Death, Deception, and Infiltration.”And then, how do you deal with loved ones leaving the Church? We are joined by Debbie Georgianni and Jerry Usher, hosts of Take 2 on EWTN radio to talk about their new book, “Trustful Surrender, Stories of Grace Amidst Crisis.”