Supreme Court, Born-Alive Executive Order (Sept. 26, 2020)

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court vacant, and President Trump has pledged to fill it quickly. What are the implications of this new confirmation process, and what does it mean for Catholics and the pro-life cause?

This week on Register Radio, we talk to Register Senior Editor Joan Frawley Desmond about the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the confirmation battle ahead just weeks from the presidential election.

And then, President Trump this week announced this week that he would be signing the Born-Alive Executive Order to ensure that all babies born alive, receive the medical care that they need. We are joined by EWTN News’ Political Affairs Correspondent Kate Scanlon to discuss the details.