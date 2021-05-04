Support the register

President Joe Biden prepares to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol April 28 in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden prepares to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol April 28 in Washington, D.C. (photo: The White House, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Biden’s 100 Days and German Protestants Receiving Communion

President Joe Biden has reached the 100-Day milestone for his Administration, and Catholics are assessing his record. Register correspondent Lauretta Brown joins us with a progress report for the nation’s second Catholic president. And then, we get an update from Rome from the Register’s Rome correspondent Edward Pentin on his recent coverage of an upcoming Vatican conference that gives prime time to the CEOs of COVID-19 vaccine producers Moderna and Pfizer as well as a report on a push from the German bishops to allow Protestants to receive the Holy Eucharist.

