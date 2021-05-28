Support the register

‘The Unbroken Thread’ book cover
‘The Unbroken Thread’ book cover (photo: Penguin Random House)

Sohrab Ahmari on the Unbroken Thread of Tradition (May 29)

Convert to Catholicism and best-selling author Sohrab Ahmari has made a significant contribution to the important question of where we are as a culture and how we have lost our sense of tradition. This week on Register Radio we talk to the author about his new book The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos. And then, we catch up with the news from the Editor’s Corner on the division among bishops on the drafting of a teaching document on Eucharistic coherence.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

