‘The Unbroken Thread’ book cover
‘The Unbroken Thread’ book cover (photo: Penguin Random House)

Sohrab Ahmari on the Unbroken Thread of Tradition (May 29)

Convert to Catholicism and best-selling author Sohrab Ahmari has made a significant contribution to the important question of where we are as a culture and how we have lost our sense of tradition. This week on Register Radio we talk to the author about his new book The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos. And then, we catch up with the news from the Editor’s Corner on the division among bishops on the drafting of a teaching document on Eucharistic coherence.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Jean II Restout, ‘Pentecost’, 1732

Scripture Scholar John Bergsma on Pentecost (May 22)

Happy Birthday, Church! Pentecost Sunday is here. While we celebrate the Holy Spirit’s constant presence in the Catholic Church, many Catholics are being re-invited back to Mass as bishops are reinstating the Sunday obligation following the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. To help you prepare for Pentecost we’ve invite Scripture scholar John Bergsma back to Register Radio. And then, we catch up with the news from the Editor’s Corner.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Cardinal Müller, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, at a penance service in St. Peter's Basilica, March 29, 2019.

Cardinal Müller Calls on Pope Francis to Intervene with the Church in Germany

Cardinal Müller recalled that the Church of Rome has primacy not so much “because of the prerogatives of the Chair of Peter”, and certainly not as if its “occupant could do as he pleases,” but primarily “because of the pope's grave duty, assigned to him by Christ, to guard the unity of the universal church in the revealed faith.”

CNA Staff World
Anonymous, “God the Geometer,” ca. 1220

29 Great Catholic Mathematicians You Should Know

“It seems to me almost incredible,” said Pope Benedict XVI in 2006, “that an invention of the human mind and the structure of the universe coincide. Mathematics, which we invented, really gives us access to the nature of the universe and makes it possible for us to use it.”

Angelo Stagnaro Blogs

