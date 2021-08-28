- Program name: Religious Freedom Matters
Navigating the Legal Landscape with Josh Holdenreid (Episode 5)
The cultural and legal landscape of the United States is rapidly shifting. Where can Catholics go for a practical guide to navigating the public square while protecting themselves from unnecessary battles with the law and media? On this episode, Josh Holdenreid, vice president and executive director of the Napa Legal Institute, joins the Conscience Project’s Andrea Piccioti-Bayer, and the Register’s Joan Desmond, to discuss how Catholics and other religious groups can avoid, legal problems while staying true to their mission of service.