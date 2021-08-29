What You Can Do About Religious Persecutions Around the World with Tom Farr (Episode 6)

Religious freedom is not only under attack in the United States, but also around the world. Has the U.S. government been effective in helping vulnerable religious minorities? What has the Church done to protect the persecuted? Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, director of the Conscience Project, and Joan Desmond, senior editor at the Register, speak with Tom Farr, president of the Religious Freedom Institute. Learn in this episode about the plight of religious minorities in places like China and the Middle East and what actions must be taken by our government, the Church, and each of us to support our brothers and sisters.