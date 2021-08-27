- Program name: Religious Freedom Matters
Defending Conscience Rights in Healthcare with Roger Severino (Episode 4)
Healthcare affects every American - whether we are ill or healthy, parents or caretakers for aging relatives, or those who work as medical professionals. Many current issues related to healthcare services and medical procedures implicate religious freedom and conscience rights. Roger Severino is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and director of the Center’s new HHS Accountability Project. He joins Andrea Picciotti-Bayer of the Conscience Project and Matthew Bunson, EWTN News’ executive editor, to discuss the threats to this important civil right and the protections under the law for conscience in healthcare