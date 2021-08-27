Support the register

Roger Severino speaks at a news conference at the Department of Health and Human Services Jan. 18, 2018, in Washington, DC.
  • Program name: Religious Freedom Matters

Defending Conscience Rights in Healthcare with Roger Severino (Episode 4)

Healthcare affects every American - whether we are ill or healthy, parents or caretakers for aging relatives, or those who work as medical professionals. Many current issues related to healthcare services and medical procedures implicate religious freedom and conscience rights. Roger Severino is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and director of the Center’s new HHS Accountability Project. He joins Andrea Picciotti-Bayer of the Conscience Project and Matthew Bunson, EWTN News’ executive editor, to discuss the threats to this important civil right and the protections under the law for conscience in healthcare

Joel Alicea

How Far Do U.S. Constitutional Protections for Religious Freedom Go? with Joel Alicea (Episode 3)

Many battles for religious freedom in the United States are being waged in court. How far-reaching is the First Amendment’s protection for the free exercise of religion in defending religious believers? Responding to that question Joel Alicea, professor of constitutional law at Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law, joins Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, director of the Conscience Project, and Matthew Bunson, EWTN News’ executive editor in this episode of Religious Freedom Matters.

U.S. Supreme Court Building

Supreme Court Favors Religious Freedom with Lori Windham (Episode 2)

Did you know that over the past 15 years, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of religious freedom 81% of the time? When people of faith bring cases to the court, religious liberty tends to win. Lori Windham, senior counsel at Becket Law, discusses recent wins in the Supreme Court and what challenges are likely to continue to be presented to our nation’s highest court. Join her conversation with the Conscience Project’s Andrea Picciotti-Bayer and the Register’s senior editor, Joan Desmond on this Religious Freedom Matters.

The U.S. flag and the flag of Vatican City fly outside Nationals Park before Pope Benedict XVI’s visit to Washington, DC, April 15, 2008.

Religious Freedom and the Common Good with Joe Capizzi (Episode 1)

Religious freedom will only survive if we know how to defend it. That means knowing the arguments, knowing history, and most importantly, knowing what the Church teaches about the free practice of our faith. Does religious freedom advance the common good? Does it diminish Catholics’ belief in the truth taught by the Church? Professor Joseph Capizzi, director of the Institute for Human Ecology at the Catholic University of America, joins Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, director of the Conscience Project, and Matthew Bunson, EWTN News’ executive editor, to discuss these issues and more!

