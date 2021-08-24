Supreme Court Favors Religious Freedom with Lori Windham (Episode 2)

Did you know that over the past 15 years, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of religious freedom 81% of the time? When people of faith bring cases to the court, religious liberty tends to win. Lori Windham, senior counsel at Becket Law, discusses recent wins in the Supreme Court and what challenges are likely to continue to be presented to our nation’s highest court. Join her conversation with the Conscience Project’s Andrea Picciotti-Bayer and the Register’s senior editor, Joan Desmond on this Religious Freedom Matters.