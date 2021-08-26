Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Joel Alicea
Joel Alicea (photo: The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law)
  • Program name: Religious Freedom Matters

How Far Do U.S. Constitutional Protections for Religious Freedom Go? with Joel Alicea (Episode 3)

Many battles for religious freedom in the United States are being waged in court. How far-reaching is the First Amendment’s protection for the free exercise of religion in defending religious believers? Responding to that question Joel Alicea, professor of constitutional law at Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law, joins Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, director of the Conscience Project, and Matthew Bunson, EWTN News’ executive editor in this episode of Religious Freedom Matters.

Andrea Picciotti-Bayer Audio
Cardinal George Pell

Cardinal Pell and Hong Kong (Aug. 24)

This week a panel of Australian appellate judges rejected Cardinal George Pell’s appeal of the sexual abuse conviction that sent him to prison earlier this year. What happens next? We talk to Register Rome Correspondent Edward Pentin, who has the news details and reactions from Australia and the Vatican. Also, what’s the latest from Hong Kong? And why did Planned Parenthood opt out of Title X federal funding? We find out in a news roundup.

Register Staff Register Radio
U.S. Supreme Court Building

Supreme Court Favors Religious Freedom with Lori Windham (Episode 2)

Did you know that over the past 15 years, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of religious freedom 81% of the time? When people of faith bring cases to the court, religious liberty tends to win. Lori Windham, senior counsel at Becket Law, discusses recent wins in the Supreme Court and what challenges are likely to continue to be presented to our nation’s highest court. Join her conversation with the Conscience Project’s Andrea Picciotti-Bayer and the Register’s senior editor, Joan Desmond on this Religious Freedom Matters.

Andrea Picciotti-Bayer Audio
The U.S. flag and the flag of Vatican City fly outside Nationals Park before Pope Benedict XVI’s visit to Washington, DC, April 15, 2008.

Religious Freedom and the Common Good with Joe Capizzi (Episode 1)

Religious freedom will only survive if we know how to defend it. That means knowing the arguments, knowing history, and most importantly, knowing what the Church teaches about the free practice of our faith. Does religious freedom advance the common good? Does it diminish Catholics’ belief in the truth taught by the Church? Professor Joseph Capizzi, director of the Institute for Human Ecology at the Catholic University of America, joins Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, director of the Conscience Project, and Matthew Bunson, EWTN News’ executive editor, to discuss these issues and more!

Andrea Picciotti-Bayer Audio
Léon Augustin Lhermitte (1844–1925), “La prière, église Saint-Bonnet”

We Give God Thanks for His Great Glory

“Thanksgiving characterizes the prayer of the Church which, in celebrating the Eucharist, reveals and becomes more fully what she is. … The thanksgiving of the members of the Body participates in that of their Head.” (CCC 2637)

Regis Martin Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up