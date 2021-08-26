- Program name: Religious Freedom Matters
How Far Do U.S. Constitutional Protections for Religious Freedom Go? with Joel Alicea (Episode 3)
Many battles for religious freedom in the United States are being waged in court. How far-reaching is the First Amendment’s protection for the free exercise of religion in defending religious believers? Responding to that question Joel Alicea, professor of constitutional law at Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law, joins Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, director of the Conscience Project, and Matthew Bunson, EWTN News’ executive editor in this episode of Religious Freedom Matters.