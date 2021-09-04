Hurricane Ida, and What Awaits Christians in Afghanistan

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana Aug. 29 catastrophically, marking the 16th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Flood water and wind has damaged countless homes and business. More than a million people were left without electricity and running water. As for the Church in the area: The Archdiocese of New Orleans is assessing damage to Churches and schools and other properties. No doubt the residents of the greater New Orleans area are bracing for a long recovery period. For a local perspective Peter Finney, editor of the Clarion Herald, the Catholic newspaper for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, joins Register Radio. Then we talk to Register correspondent Lauretta Brown about the danger Christians face in Afghanistan as well as her latest reports in pro-life news.