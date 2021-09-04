Support the register

A road is partially covered in floodwater in the wake of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 3, 2021, in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane five days before in Louisiana and brought flooding, wind damage and power outages along the Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Ida, and What Awaits Christians in Afghanistan

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana Aug. 29 catastrophically, marking the 16th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Flood water and wind has damaged countless homes and business. More than a million people were left without electricity and running water. As for the Church in the area: The Archdiocese of New Orleans is assessing damage to Churches and schools and other properties. No doubt the residents of the greater New Orleans area are bracing for a long recovery period. For a local perspective Peter Finney, editor of the Clarion Herald, the Catholic newspaper for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, joins Register Radio. Then we talk to Register correspondent Lauretta Brown about the danger Christians face in Afghanistan as well as her latest reports in pro-life news.

Refugees walk through the departure terminal to a bus at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Tuesday. The Department of Defense announced yesterday that the U.S. military had completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending 20 years of war.

The Tragedy in Afghanistan (Aug. 28)

As the Taliban gained power throughout Afghanistan in the last several weeks concerns have been raised across the globe over the humanitarian crisis. Pope Francis is among the religious leaders, who have spoken up for the Afghani people, seeking to defend human rights and religious freedom under the country’s new Taliban rule. Register contributor Andrea Picciotti Bayer has written about the tragedy in Afghanistan at NCRegister.com and she, as well as Just War expert and former naval officer Msgr. Stuart Swetland, who has been a source for Register reports on the situation in Afghanistan, joins us today here on Register Radio.

