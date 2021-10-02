Support the register

Father Emil Kapaun in 1943 (r) and an anonymous 18th-century painting of a guardian angel
Father Emil Kapaun in 1943 (r) and an anonymous 18th-century painting of a guardian angel (photo: Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain)

Father Emil Kapaun and Guardian Angels (Oct. 2)

Father Emil Kapaun, the Korean War military chaplain, prisoner of war and Medal of Honor recipient has finally returned home to Kansas, where his remains were laid to rest Sept. 29. Today Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen shares the story of Father Kapaun’s heroism, his journey home and the impact of his life on so many across the nation. Also, Happy Feast of the Guardian Angels! On this special day we’ll learn more from Msgr. Charles Pope about the mission of the angels.

Haitian migrants cross the jungle of the Darien Gap, near Acandi, Choco department, Colombia, heading to Panama, on September 26, 2021, on their way trying to reach the US.

Immigration, Justice and Reality

EDITORIAL: It’s worth considering how some of the human realities related to immigration have changed in recent decades and how our laws and policies can better respond to them.

