The Tragedy in Afghanistan (Aug. 28)

As the Taliban gained power throughout Afghanistan in the last several weeks concerns have been raised across the globe over the humanitarian crisis. Pope Francis is among the religious leaders, who have spoken up for the Afghani people, seeking to defend human rights and religious freedom under the country’s new Taliban rule. Register contributor Andrea Picciotti Bayer has written about the tragedy in Afghanistan at NCRegister.com and she, as well as Just War expert and former naval officer Msgr. Stuart Swetland, who has been a source for Register reports on the situation in Afghanistan, joins us today here on Register Radio.