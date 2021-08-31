Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Refugees walk through the departure terminal to a bus at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Tuesday. The Department of Defense announced yesterday that the U.S. military had completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending 20 years of war.
Refugees walk through the departure terminal to a bus at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Tuesday. The Department of Defense announced yesterday that the U.S. military had completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending 20 years of war. (photo: Anna Moneymaker / Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Tragedy in Afghanistan (Aug. 28)

As the Taliban gained power throughout Afghanistan in the last several weeks concerns have been raised across the globe over the humanitarian crisis. Pope Francis is among the religious leaders, who have spoken up for the Afghani people, seeking to defend human rights and religious freedom under the country’s new Taliban rule. Register contributor Andrea Picciotti Bayer has written about the tragedy in Afghanistan at NCRegister.com and she, as well as Just War expert and former naval officer Msgr. Stuart Swetland, who has been a source for Register reports on the situation in Afghanistan, joins us today here on Register Radio.

Jeanette De Melo Audio
Pope Francis attends a general audience at the Vatican.

After Surgery, Pope Francis Says a Nurse ‘Saved My Life’

“This is the second time in my life that a nurse has saved my life. The first was in the year ‘57,” Pope Francis told COPE, in reference to an Italian religious sister who helped him when he was ill with pneumonia during his seminary studies in Argentina.

Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up