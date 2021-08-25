Support the register

Joseph Meaney
NCBC’s Joseph Meaney on Vaccinations and Conscience Rights

Amid a wave of new COVID-19 vaccine mandates being rolled out by businesses and institutions, Catholics who morally object to the vaccines are finding themselves at odds with those who think the ethical obligation to protect public health should trump conscience rights. On Register Radio, Joseph Meaney of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, offers guidance for Catholics to wade through the issues in play and make properly informed decisions for their own health and the good of society.

Léon Augustin Lhermitte (1844–1925), “La prière, église Saint-Bonnet”

We Give God Thanks for His Great Glory

“Thanksgiving characterizes the prayer of the Church which, in celebrating the Eucharist, reveals and becomes more fully what she is. … The thanksgiving of the members of the Body participates in that of their Head.” (CCC 2637)

