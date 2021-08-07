800 Years of St. Dominic, and Converse Satan Shoes (Aug. 7)

This week Dominicans are honoring the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Dominic in Italy, and the arrival in 1221 of the Dominican Order in Great Britain. To mark the occasion, four British Dominican friars are following the footsteps of their predecessors on a walking pilgrimage in England. Here on Register Radio we’ll accompany Father Toby Lees and Brother Bede Mullens for part of their journey. Also this week, Catholics are ditching their Converse Shoes over the company’s embrace of Satanic Symbols, Register writer Virginia Aabram has the story.